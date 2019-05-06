MANDEVILLE, La. — "I feel like this is a trap," WWII veteran Captain James Siracuse laughed as he walked to an interview with Eyewitness News.

While the interview was not a trap, he recalls the days he was held captive during WWII.

"When I got shot down," he recalled.

Siracuse, a Mandeville resident, was a bomber pilot during the war.

When asked if he remembered flying the plane, Siracuse said "Yea, I do. "

Just days before D-Day when 150,000 soldiers invaded Normandy, France to free Europe from Nazi control, Siracuse was shot down flying his plane.

"The plane should have blown up," his son, Jim Siracuse said.

RELATED: WWII Museum schedule for the 75th Anniversary of D-Day

Siracuse got everyone else off the plane, but below him was a German ammunition train and he wasn't leaving until he did his job. He believes the ammunition was heading to Normandy. He dropped a bomb on the train, cutting off crucial Nazi supplies.

"He insisted on dropping his bombs on this railroad because it was such a vital target," Jim Siracuse said.

Siracuse parachuted out of the plane. He was captured and held prisoner for more than a year. Germans were prying for information.

"I didn't tell them, but they kept digging," he recalled.

A couple days after he was shot down, the D-Day invasion was launched. It was the tipping point in WWII. Since Siracuse was in a prison camp, he had no idea of what was going on until the war ended and he was released.

"I feel unusually fortunate for getting through all of that," Siracuse said.

He just turned 99-years-old and recently was given a Prisoner of War medal.

While he may not call himself a hero, 75 years later, America does.