NEW ORLEANS — Rosalyn Rayford first showed WWL-TV the weeds closing from overgrown lots on both sides of her house in June.

She said she was worried about losing the space she needs to safely transport her disabled husband and wheelchair-bound mother in and out of the house.

After two months of waiting though, it looked like the only thing that had changed was the color of Rayford's house.

“I painted my house and changed the color to bring some brightness, because it’s very depressing,” Rayford said.

SEE: 'Rats, raccoons, armadillos, snakes': Desire home surrounded by overgrown lots

While the grass has been mowed to the right of her home, Rayford said the lot on the left had gotten worse. The weeds are higher and thicker. Worms infest the trees that inched closer and closer to her front door.

“I was excited for the first time. Finally, I thought, one day it was gonna happen. I was waiting and anticipating that I would wake up to the sound of them bulldozing this property,” she said.

That didn’t happen immediately, though. In June, the city told WWL-TV that they’d send out an employee the next day to do an assessment. Rayford said she never saw anyone come out until Friday.

“I don’t understand why it’s taken this long. Why don’t they see this is no way for a person to live,” Rayford said.

Some relief came Friday when WWL-TV swung by the property and saw a night-and-day transformation. The weed had been pulled up and the property actually looked like a lot instead of a nature preserve.

Rayford said she can finally see the church just one property down.

RELATED: Mosquitoes, syringes and trash infest overgrown lot in Ninth Ward