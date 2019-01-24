NEW ORLEANS — As the government shutdown goes into its fifth week, federal employees impacted by the shutdown are still working without pay and in need of food and basic services.

Restaurants, businesses and utility agencies are offering free services to those employees. Below is a compiled list of services being offered around New Orleans:

Second Harvest Food Bank

Second Harvest Food Bank has set up an emergency food pantry at the First Baptist Church in Belle Chasse. Along with food, the pantry also had a large load of diapers delivered this week. Those who need assistance can call the food bank’s benefits helpline at 1-855-392-9338.

Ruby Slipper Café

Ruby Slipper Café locations are offering free meals to furloughed federal government employees. Employees are asked to show their federal ID or business card. So far, the café has served over 5,000 free meals.

Audubon Nature Institute

Audubon Nature Institute is offering free admission to federal employees affected by the government shutdown. Federal employees with a valid government ID will receive one complimentary pass plus one guest pass. The offer is for Audubon Zoo, Audubon Aquarium of the Americas and Audubon Butterfly Garden and Insectarium.

Louisiana Children’s Museum

The Louisiana Children’s Museum is offering free admission for up to four furloughed federal government workers and their families. Federal workers must show their valid federal ID.

Cox Communications

Cox customers affected by the government shutdown are asked to log in to their accounts on Cox.com or call their customer service representatives and ask about Promise to Pay and Promise to Pay with Extension options which will limit late payment reminders and give customers more time to pay without interruptions to their services.

Entergy

Customers can use the myAccount online system to set a future date for payment or call the automated telephone system to request a payment extension for their bill. If you or someone you know needs help, please call Entergy’s customer care team at myaccount@entergy.com and an Entergy representative will contact you within 24 business hours.

Is your business offering free services to federal employees affected by the government shutdown and it’s not listed on our list? Email us at eyewitness@wwltv.com with info. so we can include it.



