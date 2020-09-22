A look into 'The Story Behind the Standoff'

50 years ago the Black Panthers and NOPD had a 30-minute shootout. Here is a sneak peek into the story.

NEW ORLEANS — As people witness the protests continue across the country, as America is forced to face years of racial injustice, one can’t help but think of how history is somehow repeating itself.

In the turbulent 60’s, young activists demanded the acknowledgement of systemic racism and social injustice and how it put Black and brown people at a disadvantage.

While we hear "Black lives matter" today, back then, we heard chants of "Black power", mostly from the Black Panther Party. An organization who would become heroes to the Black community but a threat to the federal government.

50 years ago the Panthers had a presence in the New Orleans community. More specifically, the Desire Housing Project, which was home to one of America’s largest and poorest communities. Their presence according those who lived in the community at that time, was very welcomed.