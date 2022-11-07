Stakeholders wait for decision in Louisiana abortion case

'The clinics are closed," Representative Landry said. That does not mean that at any moment a judge couldn’t sign a new TRO that would open the clinic.

NEW ORLEANS — The right to an abortion in Louisiana hangs in limbo after a New Orleans judge let a temporary restraining order expire last week.

The order allowed the state's trigger law banning abortion to be lifted for 12 days.

“The judge on Friday decided that the case was in the wrong venue and it must be moved to East Baton Rouge, but before it can be moved she has to sign an order to transfer it," Representative Mandie Landry said.

Now abortion is illegal as the plaintiffs await the transfer and a decision on a request for another temporary restraining order.

“The clinics are closed," Landry said, "That does not mean that at any moment today, tomorrow or this week a judge couldn’t sign a new TRO that would open the clinics again.”

In the meantime, State Attorney General Jeff Landry has said he will enforce the ban on abortion.

So, Representative Landry is encouraging those seeking abortions to look into agencies offering financial assistance for alternatives.

Landry said that Planned Parenthood Gulf Coast is assisting folks in Louisiana with travel and lodging expenses.

“Many medications can be purchased online," Landry said, "I would look to do that safely or make an appointment in another state and start making travel plans.”

Meanwhile, Louisiana Right to Life said there are other options to consider.

“There are over 40 pregnancy centers standing by across Louisiana in almost every community to help a woman before and after birth," Ben Clapper, executive director of Louisiana Right to Life, said, “And also adoptions a great option that can fulfill the dreams of a family that’s been hoping for a child.”