Officials: Shooter neutralized near North Gate of NAS-Corpus Christi, base remains on lockdown

As of around 7:35 a.m. base officials reported that the shooter has been neutralized.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — An official at Naval Air Station-Corpus Christi confirmed to 3News just before 6:45 a.m. Thursday that there has been a shooting at the North Gate entrance.

As of around 7:35 a.m. base officials reported that the shooter has been neutralized.

The base will remain on lockdown as investigators and first responders process the scene.

It was around 6:15 a.m. when the shooting occurred and the base was placed on lockdown. NAS-CC officials released the following statement at that time: "NAS-Corpus Christi is now in a lockdown status. There is an active shooter in the vicinity of the North Gate. If you are in or near the North Gate get out and away to safety. Execute lockdown procedures -- remain indoors and away from windows."

The Corpus Christi Police Department also advised that people avoid the area.

The nearby Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi also issued a Code Blue, alerting students who may be on campus to remain indoors and avoid windows.