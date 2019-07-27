KENNER, La. — Flying out of town this weekend? Don't drive and try to park at the airport: All parking garages are full.

Officials at the Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport (MSY) are advising travelers to get a ride because all of their parking lots are already at capacity due to high traffic this weekend.

Read the airport's full statement below:

"Because of high passenger traffic this weekend, all parking garages operated by the Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport are full. This includes the Short Term Garage, Long Term Garage, Credit Card Lot as well as Overflow Lots. Travelers are advised to plan ahead and seek alternate transportation such as taxis, public transportation or rideshare services when heading to the Airport.



Our parking operators will continue to monitor parking availability throughout the weekend and reopen the garages as space becomes available."

There are other private parking lots near the airport, but NOLA.com reports those may be packed, as well.

