An Amber alert has been issued after two young children were taken from the custody of the Department of Child Safety around 7:30 this morning.

Florence police said 2-year-old Blaze Kirkley and nearly 5-month-old Ryder Kirkley were taken by their parents, Melissa Joy Gladden and Jerry Jay Kirkley.

They are possibly heading to Mississippi or Louisiana in a tan or beige 2008 Dodge pickup truck with Louisiana license plate C618802.

Detectives said the mother's cell phone showed they were in Texas earlier Tuesday morning.

Ryder and Blaze Kirkley

Florence Police Department

Florence police said there is probable cause for arrest on the mother and father, and a history of domestic violence. The father is known to carry weapons.

Call 911 if you see these people or the truck.

Melissa Joy Gladden and Jerry Jay Kirkley

Florence Police Department

RELATED: Phoenix police: Amber Alerts take time to issue