An Amite High School football player died after practice Tuesday evening.

According to the Amite Police Department, 15-year-old Terrance Allen was joking around with players in the locker room just after 9 p.m. when he collapsed.

EMS workers were able to revive him, but Allen died a the hospital less than an hour later.

Amite High Warriors Athletics Please pray for our Warrior and Bereaved Family!!! 💜💛🖤💜💛🖤

No official cause of death has been announced. The Jefferson Parish coroner will perform an autopsy Thursday morning.