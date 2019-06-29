BATON ROUGE, La. — A former corrections officer at the Louisiana State Penitentiary was arrested Friday after investigators found an inmate's contraband cellphone that uncovered an "inappropriate relationship" between her and that inmate, officials said.

According to Louisiana Department of Corrections officials, a recent routine search at the prison lead officers to a contraband cellphone in an inmate's possession.

When officers went through the phone, they uncovered "...an inappropriate relationship between an inmate and a corrections officer," officials said.

An investigation into the relationship was opened, and on Friday detectives questioned 30-year-old Courtnee' Anderson of Natchez, Mississippi, a Sergeant at the penitentiary.

Anderson confessed to the inappropriate relationship and was booked into the West Feliciana Parish Detention Center with one count of malfeasance in office, officials said.

Anderson was employed at the prison since late January of this year and resigned amid the investigation, according to DOC officials.

No further information was immediately available.