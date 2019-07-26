WWL-TV is partnering with Ron Austin Law for a school supply giveaway!

On Saturday, Aug. 3, we'll be in River Ridge and Marrero giving away free school supplies for the upcoming school year.

The first giveaway is from 10 a.m. to noon at Jessie Owens Park, located at 11101 Newton Street in River Ridge.

The second giveaway is from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Johnny Jacobd Playground, located at 5851 5th Avenue in Marrero.

There will be food, music, motivational speakers and (of course) free school supplies.

We can't wait to see you there!