Another portion of an Irving parking garage collapsed Tuesday afternoon, hours after an initial collapse that damaged 21 vehicles.

Footage from the scene showed three lanes of the garage's top level collapse. Three cars were parked on the area when it fell through. A portion of the parking garage wall also collapsed.

Earlier Tuesday, shortly before noon, a 40-by-40 foot section of the garage collapsed and crumbled, damaging 21 vehicles, but no injuries were reported.

The garage is near office buildings in the 4500 block of Fuller Drive in the Las Colinas, off Texas 114 and North O'Connor Road.

Cars could be seen badly damaged, including some that were partially crushed by the collapse. Some cars were piled on top of each other.

In an initial search of the garage, no injuries were reported, according to the Irving Fire Department. Crews continued to search the garage and no injuries had been reported. The amount of debris initially made the search difficult and crews were also unsure about the possibility of a second collapse.

"There's thousands of pounds of concrete still affecting these vehicles," said assistant fire chief J. Taylor. "The challenge with this is, with this structure itself, is it safe for our rescuers to go inside."

Dozens of police and fire vehicles responded to the garage, which holds about 150-200 vehicles, Taylor said. The Dallas Fire-Rescue urban search rescue team was also there, helping with the search operations, along with a team of search dogs.

Garage inspections not required in Texas

Investigators had not yet determined that cause of the garage collapse, and WFAA was still trying to reach the owner of the garage. It was unclear how often the garage has been inspected.

In Texas, there are no laws or regulations that require routine structural inspections of public or private parking garages. Inspections are required during the construction phase. But after construction is complete, it's up to the garage owner to hire a structural engineer to routinely conduct an inspection and identify and maintenance issues caused by wear and tear.

One structural engineering firm told WFAA that an inspection for a garage the size of the one in Irving would cost roughly $3,000 every couple years.

Structural engineers told WFAA that the type of garage that collapsed in Irving is known as a "precast" garage and is very common across North Texas.

The most likely reason a garage would collapse is deterioration, the engineers said. For example, over time water can cause the steel connectors in a garage to oxidize and fail.

Excessive heat, experts said, would likely not be a factor in a garage collapse.

Many other states also don't require structural inspections of parking garages after construction is complete. However, last year New York issued new regulations requiring inspections every five years.

A parking garage collapse in Irving (Photo: Bonnie Flores)

A photo from the scene of a parking garage collapse in Irving. (Photo: Bonnie Flores)

