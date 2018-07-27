NEW ORLEANS (AP) - A chapter of the United Daughters of the Confederacy plans to appeal a federal judge's ruling that clears the way for removal of a north Louisiana Confederate monument.

U.S. District Judge Robert James dismissed the organization's lawsuit Wednesday, saying the Caddo Parish Commission has the authority to move the monument from the courthouse grounds in Shreveport.

An attorney for the Daughters of the Confederacy's Shreveport chapter, Dick Knadler, said Thursday they will go to the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans. He declined further comment.

Steven Jackson, on the winning side of the commission's 7-5 October vote to remove the monument, welcomed James' ruling. He said plans to move the statue haven't been firmed up yet, but he expects plans to advance in the coming weeks.

