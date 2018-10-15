The Louisiana Department of Education and the state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education have released the application for the BESE Tuition Program for Teachers.

This competitive program provides funding for selected teachers who enroll in courses at regionally accredited colleges or universities in Louisiana. Teachers selected to participate in this round will have their tuition for courses offered in spring 2019 paid by the state.

All teachers, especially those in rural or low-performing school systems or who seek a higher degree, are encouraged to apply. However, the highest priority will be given to applicants who want to take science, technology, engineering and math coursework to ultimately gain certification to teach those subjects.

According to the state, Louisiana has a shortage of educators trained to teach STEM courses. A recent report indicated that 12 percent of all math courses and 13 percent of all science courses are taught by educators who are not certified in those subject areas.

"Louisiana strives to make STEM education available to all students to help build a workforce and a citizenry fluent in future technologies," said State Superintendent John White. "To do this, we must fully prepare teachers with every opportunity to further their own education."

Teachers who are selected to participate in the program and who are pursuing coursework to support their teaching of STEM will join a cadre of educators called STEM Fellows who work with the Department and the LaSTEM Advisory Council to further STEM initiatives across the state.

"Louisiana educators play a pivotal role in ensuring all students have access to state-of-the-art STEM experiences in order to prepare for the economy of tomorrow," said State Sen. Sharon Hewitt, R-Slidell, author of the legislation creating the statewide LaSTEM Advisory Council. "This program and the STEM Fellows initiative are important steps forward for Louisiana."

The program, supported by state and federal dollars, made available at least 21 seats for the 2018-2019 school year. The submission deadline for Spring 2019 is Nov. 9, 2018.

Any applicant not accepted to the program is encouraged to explore a similar state program that offers college coursework at no cost. The Classroom Teacher Enrollment Program (CTEP), which was recently revived by the Board of Regents, goes into effect when all funding for the BESE Tuition Program for Teachers is exhausted and allows public school teachers to register for courses that have available seats after that college's enrollment period closes.

The CTEP program is not limited to those who applied to the BESE Tuition Program for Teachers. It is available to any interested educator.

© Gannett Co., Inc. 2018. All Rights Reserved