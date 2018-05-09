Does your university give back? Is its research helping society? Washington Monthly's annual College Guide and Rankings looks at questions like these.

The publication rates schools based on "what they are doing for the country," meaning things like their contribution to social mobility, research and service.

Those broad categories break down into recruiting and graduating low-income students; producing cutting-edge scholarship and PhDs; and encouraging students to give something back to their country.

Harvard University was the highest ranked university in the nation, followed by Stanford University.

Here's where Louisiana schools came in on the ranking of its national universities category.

Louisiana State University in Baton Rouge ranked highest of the state's schools that made the list. The flagship school came in 139th overall — 118th in social mobility, 93rd in research and 227th in service.

University of Louisiana at Lafayette ranked 240th overall — 172th in social mobility, 212th in research and 283rd in service.

University of Louisiana at Monroe ranked 264th overall — 232rd in social mobility, 271th in research and 259th in service.

Louisiana Tech University in Ruston ranked 276th overall — 279th in social mobility, 257th in research and 223rd in service.

Tulane University, a private school in New Orleans, ranked 279th, just behind Tech. Its places were 303rd in social mobility, 109th in research and 61st in service.

University of New Orleans was last, ranked 299 overall. Its places were 290 in social mobility, 214 in research and 297 in service rank.

"We are always pleased when national rankings place weight on important criteria such as outcomes, which are what truly matter to students and their families," LSU President F. King Alexander said. “I’m proud to see that LSU remains highly ranked among its peers academically, but also in terms of affordability and alumni success."

For more information on the Washington Monthly 2018 College Guide and Rankings, visit washingtonmonthly.com/2018college-guide.

"Contribution to the public good, or as I like to phrase it, improving the human condition, is a key part of the mission of our universities and a primary reason many faculty enter the profession," UL System President and CEO Jim Henderson said. "Now that can be viewed from a variety of perspectives: service, social and economic mobility, workforce outcomes, etc. While no single ranking captures the breadth of these efforts, it is always gratifying when our universities are recognized for their work by national publications."

