A woman fatally shot by Arlington police officer Thursday is the daughter of a fire department captain, officials said.

Arlington police said crews were called to a welfare check around 5:17 p.m. Thursday.

They received a call that woman, later identified as 30-year-old Margarita Brooks, was reportedly passed out in the grass near Cantor Drive and North Collins Street.

First responders arrived to the scene around 5:20 p.m. but were unable to immediately locate Brooks.

That’s when a person called an officer and directed them to where Brooks was last seen, police say.

An officer tried approaching the woman who they said appeared to be lying in the grass and asked if she was OK. Next to her was a 40 pound Lab Retriever mix, police said.

Police said as the officer tried calling out to Brooks, the dog started to charge at the officer. Investigators said at that point, the officer shot at the dog multiple times.

Brooks was struck by a bullet from the officer's gun, investigators confirmed.

She died of a gunshot wound to the chest, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner.

The dog was also grazed by a bullet and is at the Arlington Animal Shelter.

“Everything about this call is an absolutely tragedy,” Arlington police chief Will Johnson said at a news conference Friday.

Johnson went on to stress that Brooks was never the intended target.

The officer involved in the shooting has been placed on routine leave.

The Arlington Police Department said it will release body-cam footage of the incident.

