NEW ORLEANS -- Tim Neil walks along the Mississippi River at "The Fly" in Uptown New Orleans every day.

He says you just have to trust that the Army Corps of Engineers built the levees strong enough and high enough to protect the city from high water.

"I always heard that if the river floods then good-bye New Orleans," Neil said.

Billions of dollars have been spent since Hurricane Katrina in 2005 to upgrade the ring of levees, floodwalls and pumping stations designed to protect our region from another catastrophic storm.

But, according to the Army Corps' new Levee Safety Action Risk Classification known as LSAC, the vastly improved hurricane protection system still received a "high risk" designation .

Army Corps District Commander Colonel Michael Clancy maintains the levees are in great shape, but we still face high risk.

"As good as our system is and it's the best in the country, there's still risk to flooding, so people need to pay attention," Clancy said. "They need to listen to their elected leaders. They need to have flood insurance. They need to have an evacuation plan."

PREVIOUSLY: New Orleans levee system maintained at “minimally acceptable” levels

LSAC looks at factors like the probability of a flood event, the current state of the levee system and how many people would be impacted if the system failed.

A "High Risk" rating is the second most dire of six classifications which range from "Very High to "No Verdict."

Flood protection authority COO Derek Boese the region has taken massive strides forward since Katrina to reduce the risk of flooding and storm surge, but, you can never eliminate the risk.

"The fact is we do live on the Gulf Coast," Boese said. "We are in an area that is prone to hurricanes and storm surge and we can't escape that. We also protect positively, hundreds of thousands of people and billion of dollars of infrastructure."

Back at The Fly, Tim Neil admits living with the risk of flooding is all part of living in New Orleans.

"You've got to hope it's all going to work, but know I feel if not in my lifetime, yeah it will be something happening again down here within the next 50 years, for sure," Neil said.

The complete risk characteristics of our levee system will be available on the Army Corps' new National Levee Database starting Aug. 4.

Additional information can be found at www.mvn.usace.army.mil/LSAC/.

© 2018 WWL