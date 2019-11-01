LAPLACE, La. — The Trump administration is discussing the possibility of using the Army Corps of Engineers and some of the Corps' budget to build part of the wall along the Mexican border.

The Corps spent billions of dollars, rebuilding levees and flood control across the New Orleans area after Hurricane Katrina in 2005.

Congress just gave the Corps $760 million to build new levees to prevent flooding along Lake Pontchartrain's west shore in St. John Parish.

Nanette Keller's house in LaPlace took on water after Hurricane Isaac in 2012. She's worried President Trump will take money from the west shore project to help pay for the border wall.

"I would disagree with that tactic," Keller said. "There are a lot of places including New Orleans and LaPlace that need that money."

Chris Villangran's house also flooded after Isaac. He said it sounds like the president is getting ready to rob Peter to pay Paul.

"Unless we get a vote on it, we don't have no say," Villangran said.

Rep. Garret Graves, R-Louisiana, whose district includes LaPlace, claims money for ongoing projects like the west shore levees is secure.

"The funds that are currently being considered to be moved to a border wall are not funds from Louisiana," Graves said. "Our work so far with the Corps of Engineers, the White House and others, we are trying to push them in a direction, should they do this, to only utilize funds that would not be spent in 2019, therefore buying time to replenish those (funds).

Graves supports the border wall. He blames partisan politics for pushing the administration to consider using Army Corps resources.

"I don't think that option should have to be on the table," Graves said. "It does concern me, the precedent."

To be fair, there were some folks in LaPlace who didn't want to be interviewed for this story who agree with the president that a border wall should be a top priority.

President Trump can only use the Army Corps money if he declares a state of emergency.

St. John Parish President Natalie Robottom released this statement:

"I am extremely disappointed that the much needed levee project to protect residents and their families and businesses from repeated flooding is being used as a bargaining chip to satisfy a campaign promise and to resolve a manufactured crisis along the border. The real crisis is that hardworking people in our area have experienced recurring flooding waiting on a levee for more than 45 years and the project is being jeopardized for a political stunt. I am very hopeful that our Congressional delegation that fought so hard to secure these funds will fight just as hard to make sure they are used for their intended purpose and they will do everything in their power to support the people they were elected to serve. "