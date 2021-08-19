Army: Full environmental review of $9.4B plastics complex

NEW ORLEANS — A civilian Pentagon official has ordered the Army Corps of Engineers to conduct a full environmental assessment of a $9.4 billion Formosa Plastics complex planned in Louisiana.
The Army's acting assistant secretary for civil works ordered the review Wednesday after a virtual meeting with people who have challenged a Corps wetlands permit. Environmentalists rejoiced.
Activist Sharon Lavigne says the review could take years, adding she hopes the Taiwan-based company pulls out.
A Formosa Plastics Group member plans 10 chemical plants and four other major facilities in Welcome, between Baton Rouge and New Orleans.
A company statement says FG LA LLC will continue to work with the Corps.
