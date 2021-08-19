x
Army: Full environmental review of $9.4B plastics complex

A Formosa Plastics Group member plans 10 chemical plants and four other major facilities in Welcome, between Baton Rouge and New Orleans
FILE - In this March 11, 2020, file photo, Myrtle Felton, from left, Sharon Lavigne, Gail LeBoeuf and Rita Cooper, members of RISE St. James, conduct a live stream video on property owned by Formosa in St. James Parish, La. A Pentagon official who supervises civil works by the Corps of Engineers, on Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, ordered the Corps to make a full environmental assessment of a $9.4 billion Formosa Plastics complex planned in Louisiana. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)

NEW ORLEANS — A civilian Pentagon official has ordered the Army Corps of Engineers to conduct a full environmental assessment of a $9.4 billion Formosa Plastics complex planned in Louisiana. 

The Army's acting assistant secretary for civil works ordered the review Wednesday after a virtual meeting with people who have challenged a Corps wetlands permit. Environmentalists rejoiced. 

Activist Sharon Lavigne says the review could take years, adding she hopes the Taiwan-based company pulls out. 

A Formosa Plastics Group member plans 10 chemical plants and four other major facilities in Welcome, between Baton Rouge and New Orleans. 

A company statement says FG LA LLC will continue to work with the Corps. 

