A man accused of committing a frightening French Quarter armed robbery that was caught on video over the weekend is now behind bars.

New Orleans police say Jaeson Krauss, 20, is the alleged gunman seen on the video robbing two visitors Sunday night in the 600 block of Dumaine Street.

NOPD Eighth District Commander Nicholas Gernon credits citizen owned crime cameras and a city license plate reader for Krauss's quick arrest.

"We were able to get a really good picture of him obviously and put that out to the media," Gernon said. "We also got a picture of his license plate. We put that into the license plate reader system and yesterday morning, an alert went off in New Orleans East, officers were immediately dispatched and were able to locate him and the vehicle."

After the arrest, detectives executed a search warrant and found property from several other recent armed robberies.

Police have already linked Krauss to an armed robbery Monday night at Orleans and Wilson near Bayou St. John. Gernon confirms Krauss was just arrested late last month for an aggravated assault with a firearm.

"He obviously was not deterred by going to jail for that," Gernon said. "So, we put him back in jail for several armed robberies and we expect that we're going to be able to connect him to several more as the investigation progresses."

In his most recent arrest, Krauss was booked with three counts of armed robbery and illegal possession of stolen things. Sharona Endry at David's Jewelry on Royal Street said violent crime in the Quarter is bad for business.

"We need the tourists to come down and feel safe and spend more money with us and keep us going," Endry said. "It's a little scary to walk down at night time, especially."

Police are now going after guns in the Quarter.

"We are proactively trying to take guns away from criminals, 92 illegal gun seizures, year to date, compared to 73 last year and 99 for all of 2016," Gernon said.

According to the NOPD, there have been 29 armed robberies in the 8th District which includes the Quarter and Marigny, so far this year.

That's compared to 25 this time last year and 57 armed robberies for the same period in 2016.



© 2018 WWL