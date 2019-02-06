NEW ORLEANS — Police have not only made an arrest in the Louisiana State Police shooting involving a wrong-way driver on Bourbon Street, but also in Friday's shooting at the Mango Mango Daiquiri shop just feet away from the first incident.



54-year-old Christopher Doty, the man police accuse of shooting an employee at the daiquiri shop, was arrested Saturday.



Those Eyewitness News talked with Saturday recognized Doty from a mugshot.

Zeke Tyrus works at a restaurant across from the shooting. He said he recognized Doty from the time when he worked as a manager at a retail shop down the street.

"And I have kicked that individual out before, for panhandling, being an aggressive panhandler or doing things in front of the shop, I'd say, 'don't do this in front of the shop,'" Tyrus said.

While Tyrus wasn't sure if Doty had a job, several employees we talked with say they believed he used to work at the Mango Mango Daiquiri shop, but NOPD has yet to confirm if that was the case.

RELATED: Suspect arrested in Bourbon Street daiquiri shop shooting

However, NOPD records do show a much more detailed history of his criminal past. In December of 2017, he was accused of stabbing a man on Carondolet Street. Back in 1992, a jury found him guilty of manslaughter after a bar shooting.

He was sentenced to 12 years, but records show he was released after three years, and his conviction was reversed by a Supreme Court appeal.



Gilberto Bonilla runs security for a club nearby the daiquiri shop, and said he saw police arrive shortly after yesterday's shooting. He also said he's seen Doty around.



"Sometimes, off and on, up and down Bourbon," Bonilla said.



Bonilla said he doesn't remember any specific interactions but was surprised. After the two shootings, he said it's hard not to feel worried at work.



"I mean, that's the second shooting in how many hours?" he asked.

The first incident in question happened after a man was shot and wounded by a Louisiana State Trooper as he was driving the wrong way up Bourbon Street.

That man, identified as 42-year-old Eric Kullander of New Orleans, was also arrested and faces multiple charges.

RELATED: Man shot by trooper while driving on Bourbon St. arrested on multiple charges



Understandably some are shaken, yet other workers like Mike Guido feel differently.



"The police presence out here is so strong, I've never felt threatened personally," Guido said.



Guido said he thinks the two incidents do not make the French Quarter any less safe.



Christopher Doty is facing aggravated second-degree battery, being a felon in possession of a firearm, and possession of a firearm in an alcohol beverage outlet.

RELATED: Business as usual on Bourbon St following 2 shootings





