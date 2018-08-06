ARABI, La. - A local artist brings the current climate to life with his latest art exhibit. Mitchell Gaudet's 'Shooting Gallery Exhibition' focuses on the issue of gun violence and gun culture across the U.S.

"A friend of mine on Facebook said my work is disgusting, and I'm like absolutely it is, this is terrible stuff," Gaudet said.

With a wall of cap guns, shooting targets with students and teachers fleeing, and a shooting range carnival game for teachers, Gaudet's latest art exhibit targets how common school shootings have become.

"Obviously, this is something I wasn't happy about doing," he said. "More teachers and students have been killed than active duty military so far this year. I mean four school shootings in the month of May! So if people can't see it as a problem then there's a problem with that."

21 weeks into 2018 and the United States averaged one school shooting per week. Between active shooter drills, talk of teachers carrying guns and kids wearing bulletproof backpacks, Gaudet needed an outlet.

"I think it's a terrifying sign of the times when teachers have to learn codes that indicate the level of an active shooter," he said. "That a parent could give their child a Kevlar backpack or some other type of deterrent when we're actually considering more guns as the solution to a gun a problem. Or arming teachers who have enough on their plates already. I think it's insane and it's because of that that it's just forced me to do a show like this."

Patricia Rowsey is Gaudet's Assistant and mother to an 11-year-old.

"It's terrifying sending her to school," she said. "I actually gave her a door stopper and told her to be smart and told her if she heard anything to get that under the door."

Both mother and daughter helped with the exhibit.

For Rowsey, seeing some of the work is horrifying, but feels it's necessary.

"It's far too vivid and real and it's the things that nightmares are made of actually to see children and teachers as targets," she said. "I hope they get terrified of the state of affairs really and put some deep thought into it and do something to make a change."

The show opens to the public Saturday at Studio Inferno in Arabi, and will run until September.

"It was important for me to do it," Gaudet said.

And while feelings may be mixed, Gaudet hopes it pulls the trigger on finding a way to hopefully bring these shootings to an end.

"I hope this show would spur sensible, cordial conversation how to solve some of these problems," he said.

