NEW ORLEANS — As heavy rain approaches from the Gulf, the City of New Orleans says it is prepared with crews diligently clearing catch basins.

"They are saying potentially anywhere from two to four to six inches of rain," Collin Arnold, N.O. Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness said.

As officials putting out warnings, people in New Orleans are paying attention to our local weather expert forecasts, and they're worried about their catch basins.

"That's unbelievable. How's water going to get in there if there's major water?" Esperanza Arriola asked as she showed Eyewitness News a clogged basin.

Arriola lives near Abundance and Annette Streets. She says during heavy rain, her neighborhood floods.

"When it rains we have to put our cars on the neutral ground, pretty much put our things up high," she said.

It’s not just her neighborhood. The problem of clogged or broken drainage is felt all over the City.

In fact, after the Mother's Day flood, at least one business, Charles Schwab, posted that they would relocate. A note they posted said "Due to flood damage, our New Orleans branch has closed, and we're relocating to a temporary office."

They ended up moving to Metairie.

"The department has and will continue to clean storm drains, I would encourage residents in advance of this pull in any debris or trash cans that they might have in their yard,” Arnold said.

Arnold says a clogged basin is a job for 311, so it has to be reported. But back in Gentilly, Arriola says there would be a lot less flooding if the City kept up with routine cleaning.

"Just be consistent on a regular basis, you should not have to wait until a storm is coming to clean the drains,” she said.

She thinks some drains have been clogged for up to two years.

"I don't know what we're going to do if we can't even take a good hard rain."

And she tells us, despite calls to the City, all that's changed is that someone put a cone over one of the drains, something that doesn't fill her with a lot of confidence before a big rainstorm.

We contacted the Sewerage and Water Board, but have yet to hear back.