They are relentless and on the rise.

Cellphone users in the U.S. are expected to receive 40 billion spam calls by the end of this year.

By next year, according to one report, half of the calls you receive on your cell phone will be from robocallers, many of them trying to steal your money and personal information.

They had actually spoofed my phone number," Sen. Gary Smith, D-Norco said. "I received a phone call from an individual who was calling a number back from a phone call he received and it was my phone number and I had not made the phone call, but he had my phone number. I had never spoken to the gentleman before. It was someone trying to get some credit card information."

Smith sponsored legislation to crack down on spam callers.

The new law allows a victim to file a lawsuit against the person inserting false information into a caller identification system.

Smith admits it's hard to identify who's behind the phone scam.

"They might be in another country and bouncing off of two or three cell towers here in the United States and ended up here with a local phone number," Smith said.

Kenner Police Detective Kathleen Fronczac has investigated phone scams.

She said part of the problem is there is often delayed reporting in this kind of crime.

"A lot of people because they're unaware of what the situation was, they think it was a genuine call or they may be embarrassed or for whatever reason," Fronczac said.

Two years ago, Kenner residents were targeted by a phone scammer pretending to be from the city.

"(A number) popped up on their caller ID as a 504 (area code), whatever the city prefix was and they were advised that they owed some type of money to the city, taxes or fees, Fronczac said.

According to robocall blocking company YouMail.com, on average people in the New Orleans area receive 24 robocalls per month.

Detective Fronczac said the elderly and Hispanic populations are frequent targets of this kind of crime.

She recommends everyone stay on guard for potential phone scammers.

"If it doesn't feel right, if it doesn't sound right, it might not be," Fronczac said.

Sen. Smith is now urging wireless carriers to be more proactive when it comes to blocking fraudulent calls.

"It's their customers who are getting bothered by all of these phone calls and taken advantage of in many instances," Smith said.

The number one way to deal with robocalls is never answer the phone with a number you don't recognize.

That's getting tougher to do, since scammers now use programs that make calls with familiar numbers or even with your own number.

