Baby Shark is coming from your phone screen to the Mahalia Jackson Theater.

"Baby Shark Live!" will make a stop in New Orleans on Oct. 13 as part of the show's North American tour.

Pinkfong's viral song will be brought to life on stage as the beloved characters sing and dance their way through several new and classic songs.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, July 12 at 10 a.m. at the Saenger box office and ticket master's website.

Baby Shark, the viral song by Pinkfong about a family of sharks connected with kids all around the globe, entering the Billboard Hot 100 at #32.

The Baby Shark Dance video has more than 3 billion views on YouTube.

You can visit babysharklive.com for more information.