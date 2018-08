HANCOCK COUNTY PUBLIC SCHOOLS: August 15

ASSUMPTION PARISH:

PUBLIC SCHOOLS: August 8

PRIVATE: Saint Elizabeth: August 8

JEFFERSON PARISH

PUBLIC SCHOOLS: AUGUST 9

Private SCHOOLS:

Ridgewood Prep: August 17

Christ the King Elementary: August 9

Crescent City Christians School: August 13

Ecole Classique: August 13

Immaculate Conception School: August 15

Islamic School of Greater New Orleans: August 13

Jewish Community Day School: August 8

John Curtis Christian School: August 22

Kehoe-France School: August 23

Memorial Baptist Christian: August 20

Metairie Park Country Day School August 16

Muslim Academy: August 9

LAFOURCHE PARISH

PUBLIC SCHOOLS: August 9

PRIVATE:

E D White Catholic High: August 9

Holy Rosary Catholic: August 7

St. Genevieve Catholic Elementary: August 7

PLAQUEMINES PARISH PUBLIC SCHOOLS: AUGUST 9

ST. BERNARD PARISH PUBLIC SCHOOLS: August 8

ST. CHARLES PARISH

PUBLIC SCHOOLS: August 9 Grades 1-12 / August 16 grades Pre-k & K

PRIVATE SCHOOLS:

Boutte Christian Academy: August 9

Keene Adventist Elementary: August 13

ST. JAMES PARISH:

PUBLIC SCHOOLS: August 9

PRIVATE SCHOOLS: St. Peter Chanel Interparochial School: August 3

ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST

PUBLIC SCHOOLS: August 8 First Day of School for Students / August 14 First Day for PreK & K / August 21 First Day for Head Start Students

PRIVATE SCHOOLS:

Riverside Academy: August 9

St. Charles Catholic High: August 20

St. Peter School: August 7

ST. TAMMANY PARISH

PUBLIC SCHOOLS: August 9

PRIVATE SCHOOLS:

First Baptist Christian: August 9

Northlake Christian: August 9

Calvary Baptist: August 9

Cederwood School: August 9

Covington Montessori: September 5

Kehoe France Northshore: August 17

Lake Castle Slidell: August 16

Slidell Christian: August 9

TANGIPAHOA PARISH:

PUBLIC SCHOOLS: August 9

PRIVATE SCHOOLS:

Emmanuel Adventist School: August 16

Holy Ghost Catholic: August 8

Oak Forest Academy: August 13

St. Joseph Catholic: August 8

St. Thomas Aquinas High School: August 8

Trafton Academy: August 17

TERRIBONE PARISH:

PUBLIC SCHOOLS: August 6

PRIVATE SCHOOLS:

Covenant Christian Academy: August 6

Houma Christian: August 6

Maria Immacolata Catholic: August 6

St. Bernadette: August 7

St. Francis De Sales Catherdral School: August 6

Vandebilt Catholic High: August 8

WASHINGTON PARISH

PUBLIC SCHOOLS: August 8

PRIVATE SCHOOLS:

Bens Ford Christian School: August 9

Bowling Green School: August 6

ORLEANS PARISH PUBLIC SCHOOLS:

McDonogh 35: August 17

Ben Franklin High School: August 9

Mary McLeod Bethune: August 9

ORLEANS CHARTER SCHOOLS: https://opsb.us/schools/

Akili Academy: August 13 Grades PreK & K / August 15 for Grades 1-8

Alice M. Harte Elementary: August 8 for Grades 6-8 / August 9 Grades 3-5 / August 10 Grade 1-2

Ander H. Wilson: Grades 6th-8th August 8 / Grades 3rd-5th August 9 / Grades 1st-2nd August 10 / Grades 1st-8th August 13 / Kindergarten August 15 / Pre-K August 22

Arise Academy: August 6

Arthur Ashe Charter: August 1 Grades 4 & 5 / August 2 Grades 3-5, &8 / August 3 Grades 1-8

Audubon Charter: August 15

Bricolage: August 29

Cypress Academy: August 17

Edgar P. Harney Spirit: August 6

Edna Karr: August 8 for 12th grade / August 9 for Grades 10 & 11 / August 10 for 9th Grade

Edward Hynes: August 16 Grades 1-6 / August 17 Grades 7-8

Einstein: August 16 Grades 1-5 & 8 / August 17 Grades 6 & 7 / August 22 Prek & Kindergarten

Einstein High: August 13 for Freshman / August 14th for Upperclassmen

Elan Academy: August 8

Eleanor McCain Charter: August 8 for 12th grade / August 9 for Grades 10 & 11 / August 10 for 9th Grade / ALL STDENTS August 13

ENCORE: August 2

Esperanza: August 6

G.W. Carver: August 13 for Freshmen / August 20 for Sophomores / August 22 for Juniors / August 23 for seniors

Harriet Tubman: August 20

Homer A. Plessy: August 16

Joseph S. Clark Preparatory: August 1

Lafayette Academy: August 27

Lake Forest Elementary: August 8

Langston Hughes Charter: August 1 Grades 4 & 8 / August 2 Grades 3,4,7 &8 / August 3 Grades 1-4, 7 &8 / August 6 ALL GRADES

Lawrence D. Crocker College Prep: August 1

Livingston Collegiate Academy: August 13 Grade 9 / August 10 Grades 10 & 11

Lusher Charter: August 13

Mary McLeod Bethune: August 9

Mildred Osborne: August 6

Morris Jeff Community: August 6

New Orleans Charter Science and Math: August 6

Phillis Wheatly Community: August 1

Robert Russa Moton Charter: July 23

Samuel J. Green: August 1 Grades 4 & 5 / August 2 Grades 3-5 & 8 / August 3 Grades 1-8

Success Preparatory: August 13 Grades 3, 4, 7, & 8 / August 16 Grades 1, 2, 5 & 6

The Net Charter: August 8

ARCHDIOCESE OF NEW ORLEANS

Academy of the Sacred Heart: August 16

Annunciation Catholic School: August 8

Archbishop Chapelle: August 9

Hannan High: 8th & 9th Grades: August 8th / All Grades: August 9th

Rummel: 8th & 9th Grades: August 14th / All Grades August 15th

Ascension of Our Lord School: August 8th

Brother Martin: 8TH & 9TH Grades August 10th / All Grades August 13

Cabrini High: August 8th

Christ the King: August 9

Christian Brothers: New Students Grades 5-7 Half day August 15 / August 16 Grades 5-7 ALL STUDENTS / August 17th Grades 1-4 Half Day / August 20th Grades 1-7 FULL DAY

De La Salle High: August 9th

Good Shepherd Nativity Mission: August 21st

Holy Cross: August 13th Pre-K – 12th

Holy Name of Jesus: August 15th Grades 1-7 Group EC 1/Group EC 2 August 16th / August 17th First Full Day for ALL

Jesuit High: August 17

Mary Queen of Peace: August 7th Grades 1-7 / Grades PK3 – 7 August 10th

Mount Carmel: August 16th

Our Lady of Divine Providence: August 13th

Our Lady of Lourdes: Aug. 14 School begins for 1st - 7th grade

Our Lady of Perpetual Help:

Belle Chasse: August 8th

Kenner: August 13th for Grades 1-7 / PreK & K August 17th

Our Lady of Prompt Succor:

Chalmette: August 6th

Westwego: August 13th

Our Lady of the Lake: August 8th for Grades Prek-3rd / August 10th for 4 – 7 Grades

Pope John Paul II: August 9th

Resurrection of Our Lord: August 13th

Sacred Heart of Jesus: August 8th Grades 1-8

St. Peter Catholic: August 7th

St. Andrew the Apostle Roman: August 14th

St. Angela Merici: August 9th

St. Ann: August 9th

St. Anthony of Padua: Grades 5-7 August 16th / Grades 1-4 August 17

St. Augustine: August 8th

St. Benilde: August 13th

St. Catherine of Siena: August 15th

St. Charles Borromeo: PK3&PK4 August 13 / Kindergarten August 10 / Grades 1 – 7 August 9

St. Charles Catholic: August 20

St. Christopher: August 16

St. Clement of Rome: August 10th Half Day All Grades

St. Dominic: August 13 Grades 1-7 Half Day/ Prek August 14 / First Full Day August 15

St. Edward the Confessor: August 16 Half Day Grades KN-3/ August 17th Half Day Grades PK3, PK4 & 4-7

St. Elizabeth Ann Seton: August 16

St. Francis Xavier: August 16 Grades 1-7

St. Joan of Arc

LaPlace: August 8th

New Orleans: August 14th

St. Katherine Drexel Preparatory: August 13

St. Louis King of France: August 16

St. Margaret Mary: August 8

St. Mary Magdalen: August 14th

St. Matthew the Apostle: August 13

St. Michael Special: August 10

St. Paul’s: August 9

St. Peter Claver: August 13

St. Peter: August 8

St. Philp Neri: August 16

St. Rita: August 10 for all grades

St. Rosalie: August 9

St. Scholastica: August 9

St. Stephen Catholic: August 7

Ursuline: August 15

Visitation of Our Lady: August 9 Grades 1-7 / August 13 for PreK-2

