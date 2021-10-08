Background actors needed for Will Smith movie

Actors are needed to film scenes for Will Smith's new movie, Emancipation.

Actors are needed to film scenes in the Baton Rouge/St. Francisville area for Will Smith's new movie, Emancipation.

According to Central Casting, the movie tells the story of "Whipped Peter," who escapes a Louisiana plantation, served as a soldier in the war, and was pivotal in exposing the brutality of slavery.

You'll be needed over various dates beginning October 11th through October 22nd.

Specifically they are looking for men to play Confederate and Union soldiers. They say you must be willing to grow out your hair, and facial hair is a plus! Find out more information about the process HERE.