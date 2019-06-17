DESTIN, Fla. — Authorities say a Baton Rouge track coach drowned off a Florida Panhandle beach last week.

The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office reports that 36-year-old Carlos Wuberto Rodriguez of Baton Rouge was seen flailing his arms in the water off Destin before he drowned on Friday. Bystanders tried to rescue Rodriguez but were also pulled under the water.

WBRZ-TV in Baton Rouge reports that Rodriguez was eventually pulled from the water and taken to a Coast Guard station but was unable to be revived.

The television station reports that Rodriguez worked as Physical Education teacher at a Baton Rouge high school.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.