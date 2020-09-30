Belle Chase Tunnel to close Wednesday night until morning

Drivers are recommended to take an alternate route using the Belle Chasse Bridge

NEW ORLEANS — Wednesday night drivers in Belle Chasse will not have access to the Belle Chasse tunnel from 7 p.m. until 5 a.m. on Wednesday. A notice from the Plaquemines Parish government stated that the tunnel will undergo cleaning.

Drivers will have access to cross the the intercoastal canal using the Belle Chasse Bridge, Hwy LA 23. As drivers approach the area the are asked to drive with caution through construction site and to look out for crews and equipment.