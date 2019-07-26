BELLE CHASSE, La. — A local firefighter who devoted his life to helping others now needs help in return. His story is being heard across the county thanks to one well known TV host.

"I like coming to work. They say if you do what you love it's not work," said TJ Maury, Assistant Chief of Training at the fire station on the Naval Base in Belle Chasse. "I love my job."

Station Chief Todd Albarado knows first hand TJ's quick response to always help someone in need.

"He helped me through some of my tough times," Albarado said.

He's helped strangers too. A few years ago, TJ ran the Crescent City Classic dressed as Batman. He witnessed another runner collapse.

"He wasn't breathing," Maury said.

Maury performed CPR and rode with the stranger to the hospital, saving his life. His name is James Bell. He's healthy and the two are now close friends.

Now this firefighter is battling his own fight.

"I was having some GI issues so I went to the doctor, he was like man you're kind of young to be having these issues so he's like lets go look at everything," Maury said.

A little over a year ago, Maury was in Washington D.C. receiving an award for Civilian Fire Officer of the year for the entire U.S. Navy. That's when he received a call from his doctor.

"He called me and told me. 'yea, it's cancer,' so we had to start a treatment plan as soon as I got back," Maury said.

He was diagnosed with Stage 3 Colon Cancer. Two months ago, it was upgraded to Stage 4.

According to the CDC, firefighters have a 14 percent higher risk of dying from cancer.

As someone who's devoted his life to helping others, this fight isn't going unnoticed. Maury was just featured on a Facebook Watch series, 'Returning the Favor.' The host, Mike Rowe, who is best known for his show 'Dirty Jobs,' travels the country to find people doing good deeds and does something for them in return.

"My hope is $40,000 will make it a little easier," Rowe said as he handed Maury a check to help with his medical bills.

"Having that little cushion really helps a lot," Maury said.

It's showing Maury that he's not fighting this battle alone.

Maury has regular, aggressive chemo treatments. His doctors feel confident he'll win the fight with cancer.

You can watch TJ Maury in 'Returning the Favor' HERE.