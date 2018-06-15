Bill Curl, the longtime spokesperson for both the Louisiana Superdome, has died, the New Orleans Advocate reports. He was 77.

Curl served as the Superdome's spokesperson from 1977 to 2010. He moved to New Orleans in 1966 to be a sports information director for Tulane University's athletic department. He remained at that post when New Orleans hosted its first NFL Super Bowl in 1970 at the university's outdoor stadium in Uptown.

"In 1970 for the Super Bowl, our (media) hospitality consisted of two 6-foot tables in the lobby (of one of the local hotels)," Curl said.

He said those tabled included brochures about local tourist areas and two bowls: one with wet wipes to clean fingers stained with ink from newspapers and a bowl of Tylenol to help with hangovers.

"But that first time around it was pretty rudimental," Curl said. "It was get the two teams in town, play the game, get the trophy."

The New Orleans Advocate reports that Curl had great admiration for the stadium he worked at for all those years.

“There’s nothing in the world that looks like the Superdome,” Curl told The Advocate in 2016. “It should be a National Historic Landmark.”

Well-respected by his colleagues in the local media, Curl was honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Press Club of New Orleans in 2013.

