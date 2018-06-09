CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The daughter of the late Billy Graham announced she has breast cancer.

Evangelist Anne Graham Lotz posted the news on her website Tuesday and asked for prayers.

"So please! Would you pray for me? Pray for God to heal me in whichever way He deems would bring Him the most glory. Healing without surgery, with surgery, with surgery and follow-up treatment, or through the greater miracle of the resurrection," she wrote.

Lotz revealed she is scheduled for surgery on September 18 in an Instagram post.

Thank you each one for your prayers! God has given wisdom and clear guidance. Surgery is scheduled for September 18. Please continue to pray for healing. James 5:16

Lotz founded the North Carolina-based AnGeL Ministries and has written several books. She is the second of Billy Graham's five children.

