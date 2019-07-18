BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) - Authorities say an Alabama police officer has been shot multiple times by a suspected convenience store robber who was then killed in a shootout in downtown Birmingham.
Birmingham Police Chief Patrick D. Smith tells news outlets that officers were responding to the reported robbery Wednesday evening when they spotted the suspect.
Smith says the suspect shot one of the arriving officers before being fatally shot. The officer, an 8-year veteran on the force, according to NBC affiliate WVTM, was hospitalized and undergoing surgery at the University of Alabama Birmingham Hospital.
Al.com reports that another officer was injured, but not by gunfire, during the incident. It is unclear how that officer was injured.
Officials have not released the names of the injured officers or the dead suspect.
