Louisiana blood centers are in desperate need for more type O blood and will hold special drives all weekend to meet demand.

On top of the normal usage, a man in a local hospital fighting for his life has needed 220 transfusions and will need more to survive.

For the last 10 years, John Cuda says he's been coming to the blood center, every 60 days to donate blood.

"Well, you know, everybody's supposed to help each other. That's how it goes," Cuda said.

And it's a good thing he gave today, because he has type O blood. That's what's given in emergency situations before the medical staff knows what type of blood you have. Right now, there is a critical shortage of type O.

Doctors needed the current supply to save the life of a man critically injured in an industrial accident.

"Typically in a day, we need to collect about 100 units of just type O blood to take care of all of those area hospitals in South Louisiana and Southern Mississippi. This man, in one day, used 100 units of type O blood, so the daily supply of all the hospitals, not just one, all the hospitals that we take care of, was used by this one person," explained Paul Adams, Director of Public Relations at The Blood Center.

The man, in his 40s, has already gotten 220 transfusions and is still getting blood.

"What happened is kind of one of our biggest fears. We had one patient that needed almost 100 units of blood in a day, and the blood that he needed was type O," Adams said.

Even though it is Holy Week and Easter weekend, donor centers across the area are staying open until 8 p.m. and having special drives at area malls through Saturday. You'll get a special Easter t-shirts with peeps bunnies on it and a chocolate Easter bunny, but you'll also be giving the gift of life.

Clearview mall will have a blood drive Thursday through Saturday.

Southland Mall in Houma, Fremaux Town Center in Slidell and Edgewater Mall in Biloxi will have blood drives Friday and Saturday.