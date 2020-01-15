A report of a suspicious individual on McGhee Tyson's Air National Guard base prompted a lockdown Wednesday.

As of 12:10 p.m. Wednesday, the base was on lockdown, according to air base Public Information Officer Travers Hurst.

Several agencies are on the scene including Knoxville Police, Blount County Sheriff's Office, Alcoa Police, and McGhee Tyson security sweeping the area to determine what drove the report of a possible person with a rifle.

Flights appear to be taking off as normal and there are no delays at this time.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.