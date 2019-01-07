According to a spokesperson from Blue Bell, a viral video of a woman licking ice cream from a carton and returning it to a shelf took place in East Texas. San Antonio police had said they were looking into the incident after some people had reported that it took place in San Antonio.

Blue Bell told KHOU in Houston that a Walmart in Lufkin found a gallon of Tin Roof ice cream that appeared to be compromised in a manner consistent with what was shown in the video. They removed all Tin Roof gallons from that location.

Blue Bell released a statement Monday regarding a viral video of a young woman who appears to lick the top of a half gallon of 'Tin Roof' flavored ice cream, before placing it back in a grocery store freezer.

WARNING: Language in the comments section is graphic.

The ice cream company posted the following statement on its website:

"We want to thank our consumers for alerting us to the recent food tampering incident. We take this issue very seriously and are currently working with law enforcement, retail partners and social media platforms. This type of incident will not be tolerated.

Food safety is a top priority, and we work hard to provide a safe product and maintain the highest level of confidence from our consumers.

During production, our half gallons are flipped upside down and sent to a hardening room where the ice cream freezes to the lid creating a natural seal. The lids are frozen tightly to the carton. Any attempt at opening the product should be noticeable.

We will continue to monitor this situation."