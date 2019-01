NEW ORLEANS — Just two days after the Jazz Fest lineup was announced, one of the major acts has canceled.

According to festival organizers, Bob Seger & The Silver Bullet Band will not perform at the festival due to a scheduling conflict.

No replacement has been announced.

