NEW ORLEANS – Authorities are on the scene where a body was discovered in New Orleans East Thursday morning.

The body was found floating in the water in the area near the 3500 block of Ridgeway Boulevard and the Irish Bayou Truck stop.

Police tell Eyewitness News that the incident is being investigated as an unclassified death.

