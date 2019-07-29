THIBODAUX, La. — The bridge over Bayou Lafourche at Tiger Drive was closed Monday afternoon after a body was found in the bayou, Lafourche Sheriff's officials said.

LPSO officials announced around 4 p.m. Monday a man's body was found in Bayou Lafourche earlier that day.

Few details into the death were immediately available but officials said an investigation has been opened.

The bridge over Bayou Lafourche at Tiger Drive was closed as Sheriff's detectives and the Thibodaux Police Department responded to the incident.

LPSO officials said more information, including when the bridge is reopened, would be provided as the investigation continues.

Stay with WWL-TV and WWLTV.com for more on this developing story