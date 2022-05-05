Body of 14-year-old Brandy Wilson found in river in St. Bernard Parish, father confirms

The discovery of the body comes three days after the body of Kevin Poole was found near Crescent Park. Poole and two sisters went in to the water on April 23.

NEW ORLEANS — The body of 14-year-old Brandy Wilson was found in the river at the port facility in St. Bernard Parish near St. Bernard Highway Thursday.

Her father, Allen Berry confirmed her body was found Thursday evening.

Sources told WWL-TV that the St. Bernard Parish Sheriff’s Office picked up the body and brought it to the coroner.

Berry, surrounded by loved ones says he'd appreciate the public support in finding the body of his last missing daughter. "Please come with good spirit and good intention, and help me bring my last baby home, " he said.

Wilson's body was found after police received a call about a body in the water, according to Port of New Orleans Spokesperson.

Investigators then responded with a patrol boat, while Harbor Police assisted in recovering the teens body.

The discovery comes a couple of days after the body of 15-year-old Kevin Poole was found near Crescent Park. Poole and two girls, Brandy Wilson, 14 and Ally Wilson, 8, were reported missing after they were swept into the Mississippi River on Saturday, April 23.

The family believes that Brandy Wilson slipped on a piling and fell in the river and that Ally Wilson and Keith Poole went in after her.

A massive search immediately ensued and included 9 Coast Guard vehicles in both the air and water.

The Coast Guard ended the search after two days, but private groups and some local law enforcement agencies have continued the search.