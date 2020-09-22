Bogalusa mother arrested for car crash that killed her 11-year-old son

Louisiana state police reports show she was intoxicated at the time of the crash

NEW ORLEANS — A Bogalusa mother was arrested in Tuesday after a car crash that killed her 11-year-old son and injured another child. Louisiana State troopers reported the mother, Narfseea Green, was over the legal limit of alcohol during the crash and that drug tests are still pending in the crime lab.

Green was booked into the Washington Parish jail for vehicular homicide, careless operation, no child restraint and no seatbelt.

The crash happened Sept. 13 around 6 p.m. Troopers said Green was driving North on LA 21 in a 2011 Nissan Versa when it went off the roadway and flipped. During the crash the 11-year-old child was ejected from the car.

He was transported to the hospital where he passed away two days later on Sept. 15. Green's 4-year-old child was also in the car and had minor injuries because of the crash. Green suffered from moderate injuries.

In the report, Louisiana State Police made a point to remind drivers to be smart while driving, to never drive impaired, make sure everyone in the car is wearing a seatbelt and to avoid speeding and distractions.

Troop L, located in St. Tammany Parish has a grant funded child seat fitting station. Every Tuesday from 2-5 p.m. you can get your seats checked for the safety of your children at the location below.

