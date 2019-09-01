The Water District issued a temporary boil advisory on Tuesday for multiple areas in the parish after a break in a water line caused pressure to drop below acceptable levels.

The surrounding areas are currently affected: From Highway 440, including Sumner High School and Sumner Elementary School, south to Highway 1054. Highway 1054 to Highway 1058 at Chesbrough Elementary School and Sxchexnayder Lane are also included.

Rufus Bankston Road from Highway 1064 South to W. Kohnke Hill Road is also affected, as are Northwood Drive, Northwood Crossing and Wistera Drive.



Officials announced two separate advisories on Tuesday (Jan. 8) in the morning and afternoon. They said that bacteriological samples will be collected and delivered to the Louisiana Department of Health and Hospitals lab for analysis.

While awaiting sample result the, the boil water advisory will remain in effect until notice from Tangipahoa Water District officials.

“It is recommended that all consumers disinfect their water before consuming it (including fountain drinks), making ice, brushing teeth, or using it for food preparation or rinsing of foods by the following means:

Boil water for one (1) full minute in a clean container. The one minute starts after the water has been brought to a rolling boil. (The flat taste can be eliminated by shaking the water in a clean bottle, pouring it from one clean container to another, or by adding a small pinch of salt to each quart of water that is boiled.)

Again, please be sure to disinfect your own water prior to consumption until you have been advised otherwise.”

Anyone with further questions can call the Tangipahoa Wate District at 985-345-6457.