UPDATE: As of Monday afternoon on Jan. 7. 2019, the boil adivsory has been lifted.

A boil water advisory is now in effect for Lafourche Parish, Water District officials announced.

The advisory extends to all customers on both Highway 1 and Highway 308 from the South Coast Gas office in Raceland down to Port Fourchon, as well as all customers in Des Allemands and Gheens.

The Lafourche Parish Water District announced the boil at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, after a temporary power failure at its South Treatment Plant caused water pressure to drop below acceptable levels between Lockport and Valentine, officials said.

"It is recommended that all customers in the affected area disinfect their water before consuming it, making ice, brushing teeth, using it for food preparation (including fountain drinks), and for rinsing food by the following means," officials said.

Water District officials said they will rescind the Boil Advisory upon notification from the Louisiana Department of Health and Hospitals – Office of Public Health after samples collected from the water supply come back safe.

There is no current timeline for that notification.

