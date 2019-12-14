NEW ORLEANS — A boil water alert has been issued for Algiers Saturday, minutes after officials confirmed a turbine explosion in the Sewerage and Water Board Carrollton Water Plant in Uptown.

People in Algiers are advised to use bottled or boiled tap water to drink, cook and clean food with until water tests are conducted and come back safe. The advisory does not affect those in Jefferson Parish.

Residents on the West Bank of New Orleans experienced low water pressure Saturday morning as S&WB responded to an apparent water main leak at the intersection of Tullis Drive and Cypress Grove Court before noon.

About an hour later, S&WB officials said they were also responding to a water main break on Zimple Street in Uptown.

Shortly after, an explosion of Turbine 5 inside the Carrolton Water Plant in the 8800 block of S. Claiborne Avenue was reported and later confirmed. Two people received non-life threatening injuries in the incident and were taken to University Medical Center.

SEE: 2 injured as turbine explosion shatters windows around S&WB Carrollton water plant

People living in the affected areas should follow the advice below:

Don't consume tap water

Use bottled or boiled water to drink, cook, brush teeth, and mix baby formula.

Boil water for one minute in a clean container before using.

Wash fruits and vegetables with bottled or boiled water.

Don't use ice from ice trays or ice makers. Make new ice with bottled or boiled water.

To be safe, give your pets bottled or boiled water

Be careful bathing

If you're a healthy adult, you can bathe or shower with tap water. Be careful not to swallow any water.

Give babies and young children a sponge bath or use boiled water to bathe.

If you have open wounds or a weakened immune system, use boiled water to bathe.

Use hand sanitizer after washing hands.

Take care cleaning

Wash countertops and tables with boiled water.

Use a rinse temperature of 150° F or a sanitize cycle on your dishwasher.

Wash dishes by hand as usual. Then soak in mixture of 1 gallon of water and 1 teaspoon of bleach for 1 minute.

Do laundry as usual.

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.