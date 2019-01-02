ST. TAMMANY, La. — A precautionary boil water advisory has been issued for the Alton community and the Alton Elementary School after there was a brief drop in water pressure.

According to St. Tammany Parish officials, there was an electrical issue at the Alton well site that caused the drop in pressure. Some residents have experienced no water pressure at all, parish officials say.

The boil water advisory is to remain in effect until rescinded by Tammany Utilities. The agency will rescind the boil advisory upon notification from the Louisiana Department of Health, Office of Public Health that additional water samples collected from the system have shown the water to be safe.

If you have any questions, please call Tammany Utilities at 985-276-6400.