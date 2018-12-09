CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Hurricane Florence is barreling toward the Carolinas but a dramatic shift in its track means major changes are likely for Charlotte.

Chief Meteorologist Brad Panovich said the huge change in the storm's track will make a big difference in the impact felt in western North Carolina in the coming days and early next week.

"I'll give you a hint. It's about rain and flooding," Panovich said. "Please don't focus on wind or any other threat right now but flooding in our area, especially Charlotte. Now the coast, all threats are on, but for the Charlotte area, the threat is increasing for flooding rain."

Florence is expected to make landfall either late Friday or early Saturday near Wilmington, North Carolina, but Panovich said the shift in track has forecasters unsure of when or where that will happen.

"Once the storm gets near Wilmington, it's going to stall," Panovich said. "It might actually make landfall in the Grand Strand around 2 a.m. Saturday.

"It's insane to think about this to be lingering offshore into Saturday and then over here (Charlotte) by the 17th. It's not in a big hurry."

And when Florence does get to the Queen City, she's going to bring plenty of rain over several days.

"The number one problem, it gets to the coast and stalls. It might not even be raining Friday morning but it will be pouring on the coast," Panovich explained. "Saturday morning, pouring rain at the coast, big-time flooding, and it might not even be raining in Charlotte yet. Sunday, it starts to move into Charlotte with heavy rain Saturday night into Sunday. Then as we go into Sunday and Monday, some of the worst weather moves into Charlotte."

The state record for rainfall, which is 24 inches, could be shattered once Florence is finished. Panovich expects some areas to see as much as 30-35 inches of rain. And that's without taking storm surge into account.

"It's about rain, rain, rain," he said. "Think Harvey-type flooding in parts of the Carolinas. In Charlotte, don't expect Harvey-type flooding. It won't rain the entire time, but nine inches is a lot. We'll have big lulls and then flooding, it will be an ebb and flow as far as rainfall with surges throughout the day."

Winds shouldn't be much of a factor, and as Panovich said, we shouldn't focus too much on the wind impacts. With so much rain, sustained winds of around 20 mph will be plenty to take down trees, especially in south Charlotte, where it's nothing for trees to fall during a routine storm. Panovich thinks the western Carolinas could fall anywhere in the eight to 10" range for rainfall.

"We've got time to prepare because of the stalling and slow movement," Panovich said. "It won't have an impact until the weekend. Then it's on from Sunday, Monday, Tuesday into Wednesday next week."

Panovich said the lingering rain will bring back memories of May's flooding in the foothills and mountains, where most of the western half of North Carolina was under a flood watch or warning for nearly a week. But if you didn't have to evacuate then, Panovich says you shouldn't have to evacuate your home just yet, but as always, you should be prepared for rising water.

“This is not going to be Hugo, it’s not going to be Fran. This is more about rainfall,” Panovich said. “The trees that would come down would be because the ground got so wet. I don’t think 30 mph winds would bring them down.”

