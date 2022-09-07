Head of state board arrested over apparent drug deal in fast food parking lot

Bridgette Hull, 37, of Metairie was booked on possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and meth.

NEW ORLEANS — The executive secretary of Louisiana's State Board of Private Security Examiners was arrested and booked on drug counts following an alleged drug deal that took place in the parking lot of a fast food restaurant in Livingston Parish Tuesday afternoon, according to our news partners at WBRZ-TV and the Advocate in Baton Rouge.

Bridgette Hull, of Metairie, was booked with two counts of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and meth and possession of a firearm with a controlled dangerous substance.

According to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office, Hull was involved in a drug deal as deputies showed up. Hull was taken into custody while another suspect, identified as 37-year-old Steven McCarthy of Baton Rouge took off in his car.

A chase ensued and ended when McCarthy's vehicle struck another car on I-12 between Holden and Livingston.

The driver of the car that was struck suffered only minor injuries and traffic was backed up for hours.