BUFFALO, NY-- The Buffalo Zoo announced two of their aging elephants will be transferred to another zoo.

Asian elephants, Jothi, 36, and Surapa, 35, will be transferred to the Audubon Zoo in New Orleans.

The Zoo says an evaluation of the animals' short and long-term needs led them to the decision to relocate them to the Audubon Zoo.

There's no word yet on when Jothi and Surapa will be leaving, or if the Buffalo Zoo will bring in younger elephants for their exhibit.

© 2018 WGRZ