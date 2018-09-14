Despite a few early setbacks, Louisiana Cajun Navy founder Clyde Cain made it clear his group of volunteers is not standing down in North Carolina.

Friday night, they are now in position to resume rescue operations as soon as weather conditions allowed them to do so.

The group posted a number of videos on Facebook, showing high winds and flooding in New Bern, North Carolina.

This is where the Hammond-based citizen rescuers initially responded to calls for help as Hurricane Florence made landfall early Friday morning.

Around noon, local emergency management told them their help was no longer needed in New Bern.

Cain insists they were not ordered to leave the city.

"At this point they have more search and rescue groups that have come in, so we're moving on, Cain said. "We're there to assist the first responders as second responders. They got it under control and we're moving on to the next city. Wilmington seems like the hardest hit there."

Cain also talked the dangerous conditions that prevented them from putting their boats in the water.

"We still have high winds," Cain said. "Once we get to Wilmington, we're going to have to wait and standby until these winds go down. We can't put an air boat in the water with high winds like this."

The group has 25 volunteers in North Carolina along with about a dozen boats.

They are now expected to join forces with another Cajun Navy team out of Baton Rouge.

"We have other boats being deployed from Gaston where we had our boats stashed there down to Wilmington, so we can descend on it and make a very effective run at this as soon as the winds die down," Cain said.

New Bern spokeswoman Colleen Roberts told The Associated Press more than 360 people had been rescued by mid-afternoon Friday, but another 140 were still waiting for help.

She says crews from the city and the Federal Emergency Management Agency were working with citizen volunteers to get people to dry ground.

© 2018 WWL