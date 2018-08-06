Twenty-four hours after President Donald Trump's appearance at FEMA, and his comments about rescues continue to upset and frustrate the people who were in boats saving lives.

President Trump received a briefing on the 2018 hurricane season from FEMA on Wednesday – and his remarks about Harvey raised some eyebrows. The president was praising the Coast Guard for its response during last year’s devastating hurricane season.

“Saved 16,000 people, many of them in Texas, for whatever reason that is. People went out in their boats to watch the hurricane. That didn’t work out too well. That didn’t work out too well,” Trump said.

"I was shocked," said John Billot, with America's Cajun Navy.

America's Cajun Navy was one of many groups of volunteers who launched boats for days. Together with Louisiana's Cajun Navy, civilians pulled thousands out of flooded homes.

"I never saw anyone out there with a mai tai watching the hurricane come in," said Clyde Cain with Louisiana Cajun Navy. "That's ludicrous."

"Not one time did we ever, ever look up at the sky and say wow, that's a nice hurricane," Billot said.

Related: Harvey hero reacts to President Trump's comments on hurricane sightseers

Volunteers say they went with little sleep for days. Too many people needed help.

"If it wouldn't have been for us, they wouldn't have been picking up live bodies. They would have been picking up deceased bodies," Billot said.

The president's comments also dumbfounded Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

"I don't know what information he had or where he drew his comments from to make that assessment," Gonzalez said. "It's not reflective of what I saw out on the front lines."

Hours before Harvey made landfall, it is true; people were seen walking around as the storm kept getting closer. But when Harvey finally hit, the sheriff says he and his deputies saw up close and personal the crisis unfolding. No one was gawking at a storm -- only trying to help each other overcome it.

"I'd be happy to invite the President to ride out the next hurricane, so he can see firsthand the impacts of these natural disasters," Gonzalez said.

Photos: Thousands rescued after Harvey dumps record rainfall

Photos: Thousands rescued after Harvey dumps record rainfall Texas National Guardsmen assist residents affected by flooding caused by Hurricane Harvey onto a military vehicle August 27, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Lt. Zachary West/Army National Guard via Getty Images) 01 / 47 Texas National Guardsmen assist residents affected by flooding caused by Hurricane Harvey onto a military vehicle August 27, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Lt. Zachary West/Army National Guard via Getty Images) 01 / 47

Jeff Lindner, meteorologist with the Harris County Flood Control District, who provided round-the-clock updates to Houstonians during Hurricane Harvey, weighed in on President Trump's comments via Twitter.

"With all do respect @POTUS those 'storm watchers' were actually citizens helping bring their fellow neighbors to safety. Most of them would do the exact same thing again...because that is what we do and what makes us #houstonstrong"

Senator Ted Cruz's office released this statement about the President's remarks:

"Our office was not on this call, so I can't speak to the context. But based on what Sen. Cruz saw on the ground during the devastation of Hurricane Harvey, the Coast Guard, TXDPS, local law enforcement, ordinary citizens, and many other private individuals’ search and rescue efforts were pivotal—those people are true heroes and saved countless lives. Sen. Cruz is immensely proud of their work and grateful for their service in keeping storm victims safe.”

Cajun Navy plans to make shirts with the President's comments as a fundraiser for the organization to stock up on supplies and resources ahead of the next natural disaster.

© 2018 KHOU